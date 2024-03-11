Head-To-Head Comparison: BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) & Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.03% 32.29% 20.74% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemed and BrightSpring Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.26 billion 4.34 $272.51 million $17.92 36.25 BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

94.3% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chemed and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00

Chemed presently has a consensus target price of $681.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Chemed.

Summary

Chemed beats BrightSpring Health Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

