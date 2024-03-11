Head-To-Head Review: ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 1 11 1 0 2.00

Profitability

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,661.90%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 52.13%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Nevro.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -266.76% -492.62% -221.80% Nevro -21.69% -30.22% -15.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.20 -$46.21 million N/A N/A Nevro $425.17 million 1.31 -$92.21 million ($2.57) -5.94

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nevro beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

