Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $122.95 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $122.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00066909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,416,072 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,416,071.68399 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.12467226 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $93,701,535.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

