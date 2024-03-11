Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $124.36 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

