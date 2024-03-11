HI (HI) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $236,363.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017150 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00025233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,490.63 or 0.99897691 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00196378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00054233 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $238,716.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.