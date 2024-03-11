Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $47,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.08. 377,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,086. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $206.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
