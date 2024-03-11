Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,788 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 159,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

