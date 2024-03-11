Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

