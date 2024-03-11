Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,198,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,198,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,436 shares of company stock valued at $35,432,839. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

