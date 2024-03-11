Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.27. 176,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,467. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

