Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,238,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

CHK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 628,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

