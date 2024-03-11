Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.94. 779,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,099. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.29 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $586.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

