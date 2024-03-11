Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,175. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

