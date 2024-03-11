Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.38. 1,923,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.