Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

