HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.61% of HubSpot worth $150,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $616.00. 197,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -173.23 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

