Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 175,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 419,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 786.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 60,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

