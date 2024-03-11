ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.07. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 147,261 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ICL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

