ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54.20 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $344.67 million and approximately $54.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 983,343,538 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 983,323,390.911305 with 983,323,783.5496404 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

