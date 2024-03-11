IDT (NYSE:IDT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.98. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

Institutional Trading of IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.