iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.