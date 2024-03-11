Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Purchases A$664,773.04 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary purchased 93,367 shares of Iluka Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$664,773.04 ($431,670.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

