Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of INO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.