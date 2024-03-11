Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Joseph Pierson II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of First Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.00.

First Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The firm has a market cap of $443.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THFF

Institutional Trading of First Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Financial by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.