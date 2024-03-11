Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Joseph Pierson II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of First Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.00.
First Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The firm has a market cap of $443.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $44.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THFF
Institutional Trading of First Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Financial by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.