Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,652 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,797,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,533.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $149,558.52.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,417 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $415,412.51.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $245,380.23.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.