Insider Buying: Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Purchases A$96,168.70 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Suvan de Soysa bought 65,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,168.70 ($62,447.21).

Suvan de Soysa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navigator Global Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Suvan de Soysa 59,311 shares of Navigator Global Investments stock.

Navigator Global Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Navigator Global Investments

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.