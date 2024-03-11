Insider Selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ameris Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.