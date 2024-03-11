Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Sells $481,400.00 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

