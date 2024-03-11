Insider Selling: Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) Director Sells 485,000 Shares of Stock

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) Director Allan John Fabbro sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$106,991.00.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

Shares of MMA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,694. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.