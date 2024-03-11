Insider Selling: Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) Director Sells 485,000 Shares of Stock

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) Director Allan John Fabbro sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$106,991.00.
Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance
Shares of MMA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,694. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.
Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile
