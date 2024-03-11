Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $80.43.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.