Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $430,743.34 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $292,794.97.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
