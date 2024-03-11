Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $430,743.34 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $292,794.97.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

