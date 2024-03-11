Insider Selling: Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT) Insider Sells A$1,293,349.00 in Stock

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT – Get Free Report) insider Lingli (Lily) ZHAO sold 3,403,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25), for a total transaction of A$1,293,349.00 ($839,837.01).
Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Richmond Vanadium project that consists of five tenements totaling 1,403 square kilometers located in the jurisdiction of north Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.
