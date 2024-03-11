Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $335,869.56 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $335,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60.

ZM stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

