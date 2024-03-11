Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 936 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

