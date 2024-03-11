Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

