Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.