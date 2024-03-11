Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $527.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $537.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.