Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,548 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.40 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

