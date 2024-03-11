Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

