Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 6,006 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

