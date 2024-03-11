Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 66 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $250.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $255.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average is $216.08.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

