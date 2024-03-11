Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,680 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 349,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FPE stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.