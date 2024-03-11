Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.57% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $48.29 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.