Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $44.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

