Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

