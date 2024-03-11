International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $4.31 on Monday, reaching $191.64. 1,573,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $198.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

