International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 71.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

