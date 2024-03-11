Internet Computer Price Up 11.7% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $14.70 or 0.00020246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and $247.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00064069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00018883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,328,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,205,460 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

