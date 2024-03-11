Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000.

Shares of RWL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,619. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

