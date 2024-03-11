Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently:

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$250.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$230.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KXS traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$147.06. 27,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,001. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,789.65. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.06, for a total value of C$337,650.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69 shares in the company, valued at C$10,561.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,789.65. Insiders have sold a total of 11,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,998 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.